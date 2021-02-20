Having a live Valentine’s party may have been out of the question this year, but the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library still managed to pack a whole lot of fun into one day as a virtual party that held videos, activities, and a craft for kids.
“Today is kind of our virtual Valentine’s Day party,” said library director Lisa Youngblood at the start of the virtual crafting program held on Saturday, “and all day long we’ve been dropping stories and science, and right now I would like to show you how to make something that we made when I was young ... they’re called ‘warm fuzzies.’”
Youngblood explained that a warm fuzzy is, “any thing, thought, (or) words that you give to somebody that gives them kind of a warm fuzzy feeling inside.”
Materials needed for the craft were felt material (or colored paper), pompoms (Youngblood said cotton balls could be substituted), googly eyes (sequins, tiny buttons, or even a marker could be used instead), small pieces of paper, liquid glue (like Elmer’s School Glue), and scissors.
Youngblood began by cutting out small hearts from here material, which would be used as the warm fuzzy’s feet. She then chose a pompom and glued this, the body, to the feet, adding the eyes to the pompom and gluing those in place, as well. Youngblood did say that the glue would take a little time to dry, so to be patient.
Using a small strip of paper, Youngblood wrote a heartwarming message — in her example, it read “I love you,” and for this one she wrote “You are great.” She used some string to make antennae, affixing these to the top of the pompom, but pipe cleaners or other material could be used here, as well (this step was optional as it was aesthetic, only). And the warm fuzzy was complete.
She and daughter Sheridan Youngblood Reid then showed viewers how to create a pompom from yarn. One method used a piece of cardboard around which the yarn was wound (about 40 times), tying the middle with a smaller piece of yarn and cutting through the loops at both ends, as well as trimming the “stragglers.” Method two was similar, but wound the yarn around one’s fingers instead of cardboard; all the other steps in creating the pompom were the same, and the warm fuzzy was created in the same manner.
Youngblood said that these can be given to a loved one (such as parents), but if that special someone lived further away, it could be mailed. She also suggested taking a photo of the warm fuzzy, complete with endearing message, and send it virtually by text or email.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/755660895385817.
