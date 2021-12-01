The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library held its own Children’s Book Week last week, so library director Lisa Youngblood took the opportunity last Thursday evening to hold a Family Night program that celebrated not just reading, but also writing.
Youngblood began the virtual program by introducing the book “Born Yesterday: The Diary of a Young Journalist” by James Solheim. “This is a story about a young child … who is writing his ow story about himself,” Youngblood explained.
The narrator-slash-journalist of the story is a newborn baby, who chronicles his first year through a series of humorous journal entries. Youngblood used the story to discuss writing, and journaling in particular.
“Now this baby was doing some scribbling,” Youngblood said at the story’s conclusion, “but that is absolutely the way that we can start writing. Sometimes before we can write whole words, we can draw pictures, and even before we can draw pictures that other people can understand, we can draw scribbles that we understand.”
Youngblood then talked a little about what journaling is, defining it as writing something down about one’s life, sometimes daily but sometimes not. She also defined biography and autobiography, with the latter being what telling a story from one’s journaling would be.
She then showed viewers a simple composition notebook, drawing attention to the lined pages, perfect for writing journal entries. She said other notebooks would work just as well, and one could even use plain paper to make a journal or book. This she showed by taking several sheets of multicolored paper, folding them all in half, then stapling down the center to create a book that could be used for writing or drawing pictures.
Youngblood also took a moment to talk a little about NaNoWriMo, or National Novel Writing Month, saying the month of November is, “… all about celebrating your own writing.” She then encouraged children at home to start writing their own stories.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/4570417076334717
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.