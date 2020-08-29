Big Truck Day has been a tradition in the community for the last several years. Held by the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, various departments from the cities of Harker Heights and Killeen, as well as Fort Hood, bring various vehicles to the library and surrounding grounds, allowing area children to climb in and around them while they learn about each one’s function.
This year, however, due to COVID-19 and the restrictions it has brought, Big Truck Day became virtual.
“We are excited to be able to offer Virtual Big Truck Day this year!” said library director Lisa Youngblood in an email correspondence. “Our kids and families have been sad that we could not hold a Big Truck Day here at the library as we have been able to do for about 10 years … we are happy to be able to present a virtual version on our Facebook page.”
The library released several short videos throughout the day on Wednesday from different departments in the city of Harker Heights, beginning with the Department of Public Works.
Street sign supervisor John Fox showed the street sweeper, which he said is put to use three to four times per week. With its dual steering wheels and giant street brooms, it uses up to 720 gallons of water a day to keep the city’s streets clean.
Alex McCoy, light equipment operator, gave a demonstration of the CAT backhoe, which he said holds up to two tons of material.
Light equipment operator Jack Jackson gave a demonstrated the dump truck, which he said is used to clean drainage ditches and repair roads. Jackson even honked the massive horn for viewers.
From the Harker Heights Fire Department, Firefighter paramedic Justin Elliott and Firefighter Kevin Rockford gave tours of an ambulance and firetruck.
Elliott said of the ambulance, “There’s not a whole lot that we can’t do back here that they do at the emergency room.”
Rockford showed the firetruck’s 75-foot ladder, as well as the different tools and equipment on the truck. Both men ran the sirens for viewers.
Activities Center specialist Adam Trujillo gave a tour of his department’s bus. “We use this for all sorts of trips, and we use it as sort of a mobile storage unit whenever we’re doing events,” he said.
Harker Heights Police Department Lt. Ben Duiker gave a tour of several vehicles. The patrol vehicle (he ran the lights and siren for viewers), and special purpose vehicles such as the SWAT van, Humvee, and hostage negotiation vehicle, all got a good look, and he even showed an MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Resistant) which is often used to rescue people in natural disasters since it can, “Go places most other vehicles simply can’t go.”
There was a short video with accompanying music showing Parks and Recreation workers mowing different areas around the city, and then facility technician John Leivan talked about safety as he strapped on his harness and demonstrated the scissor lift, a vehicle that enables him to go up and down in a building to reach high areas.
Officer Angel Abbey from the Pet Adoption Center showed their vehicles: the pickup truck, used for transporting larger animals such as hogs and goats; the van, used to transport rescue animals; and the F-250 animal control vehicle, used for wildlife such as opossums and raccoons.
Big Truck Day ended with Bill’s Towing demonstrating a towing demonstration of Mater from the movie “Cars.”
All of the videos are available for viewing on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
