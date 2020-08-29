Though the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s summer reading program has been done virtually all summer long due to COVID restrictions, it has still managed to bring quality programming to area residents. This certainly held true recently, when it provided a virtual Tae Kwon Do exhibition for Martial Arts Week.
The virtual exhibition was led by Grand Master James McMurray, a Tae Kwon Do and Hapkido instructor for the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department, as well as the founder and director of the House of Discipline Martial Arts Group of Harker Heights. McMurray teaches both youths and adults.
McMurray opened the video with a brief history of Tae Kwon Do (or Taekwondo, a martial art that focuses primarily on self-defense), explaining that the sport is over 2,000 years old; archaeologists discovered a mural that was painted on the wall of a tomb in Korea,dating between 37 B.C. and 66 A.D., depicting figures practicing stances and techniques in the Tae Kwon Do style. The 1988 Seoul Olympics first held Tae Kwon Do as a demonstration event, and it became a full-medal Olympic sport in 2000.
He also explained the difference between Tae Kwon Do and karate, saying that karate uses more hand techniques and Tae Kwon Do uses more kicking techniques.
McMurray himself demonstrated some basic positions in the next segment, beginning with the “ready” position, where all forms and moves begin and end. In this stance, the head is up and back is straight, feet apart and arms held in front of the body with elbows bent and hands in fists. The hands and feet are in what he referred to as the “chamber,” the position before performing a move.
He also demonstrated blocks, moves that are designed to stop and repel an attack, particularly high block and outside block. He explained that when teaching children the high block, he has them mimic pouring a glass of water over their heads; for the outside block, he has them mimic throwing the water out to their sides. At the beginning and end of each block, he moved back into the “ready” stance.
For the last segment of the video, McMurray was joined by Army veteran Robert Guillory, who aided in the demonstration of the various forms and movements. McMurray explained, too, that he assigns the different forms and moves foods (such as corn, carrot, and peach) to help his younger pupils to learn and remember them. He and Guillory also demonstrated the listening skills, repetition, and patience that benefit students of Tae Kwon Do.
At the very end of the video, McMurray reminded viewers of the importance of COVID safety and protection precautions, saying, “It’s for your safety as well as mine.”
The full video can be viewed by going to the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/3386972758035841/
