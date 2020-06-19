Last week, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library celebrated pirates all week long with several unique, virtual pirate-themed programs. This included a program on dueling, and on Thursday night, a special pirate edition of Family Night.
The virtual program began with library director Lisa Youngblood and daughter Sheridan Youngblood Reid.
After introducing some pirate lingo, and singing a pirate version of the story song, Youngblood read “How I Became a Pirate” by Melinda Long for the story portion of the evening.
In the award-winning picture book, a small boy is thrilled when he gets to join a pirate crew and help the pirates bury a treasure, but decides it’s not for him when he discovers they don’t read and so would have to forego his nightly bedtime story.
At the end of the book, Youngblood told viewers at home, “There are real pirates today, but the real pirates are people who steal things, and that is not what we want to do. We want to have fun, and we want to play as if we’re going on an adventure, and we’re dressing like a pirate so it’s just pretend.”
Youngblood Reid was dressed in an elaborate costume (“I’m a fancy pirate,” she said), while Youngblood was dressed in a more traditional, easy to replicate one of pants, boots, and sash, which Youngblood explained to viewers how to do from things they could find in their homes.
The program also discussed pirate treasure (Youngblood’s chest was filled with buttons), the parts of a ship, and Youngblood led viewers at home in a game that helped commit nautical directions (port, starboard, etc.) to memory.
Viewers were also encouraged to choose a pirate name (Youngblood was Listening Lisa, Youngblood Reid was Shipwreck Sheridan, and daughter Shelby Martin was Chartreuse Shelby).
For the final part of the evening, Youngblood led viewers in sea chanteys, “Songs you would sing if you were going sailing,” she explained.
These included the well-known “Row, Row, Row Your Boat,” and one by Lucas Miller (the Singing Zoologist) called “Sail Away With Books.”
To view the Pirate Family Night video online, please go to https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/ ; there are also links to Miller’s song and another called “I’m a Pirate.”
