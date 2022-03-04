The Stewart C, Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Science Time program took a look at chemistry on Wednesday through a fun experiment that kids would find easy to replicate — if they didn’t eat their materials first.
Using the book “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish,” library clerk Heather Heilman explained at the virtual program’s opening, “This week is Dr. Seuss Week, so even though this is Science Time, we are going to be doing something that goes along with Dr. Seuss ... what dissolves candy fish better?”
Materials needed for the experiment were some Swedish Fish, rubbing alcohol, club soda, lemon juice, and water.
She also had small disposable cups in which to put the different liquids, and a ruler for measuring.
Heilman began by measuring the candy fish — all were 1½ inches long — then poured in a small amount of the liquids into each cup, finally adding one fish to each. She let these sit for a while to let the solutions do their work.
Heilman returned, she said, about 3½ hours later and looked to see what chemistry magic had happened in her absence.
Of the fish in the water, she noted, “Quite a bit of it has dissolved,” and the fish in the alcohol, “Looks basically the same,” with no real difference in its texture or shape.
“It’s almost like that rubbing alcohol acted as a preservative,” she observed.
The fish in the lemon juice, she said, “did dissolve some,” but the fish in the club soda showed the most difference.
“That one dissolved quite a bit,” she said, noting that it was even ever so slightly smaller than beforehand, too.
Heilman suggested changing the materials, using different liquids, such as Sprite or milk, or even different candy, such as gummy bears, to see what difference it might make.
“The main thing is to see how differently they dissolve in different liquid,” she said.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/553689375701835.
