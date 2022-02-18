The Science Time program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Science Time program usually offers up a demonstration or experiment to explain scientific concept. It also occasionally holds a discussion about things or concepts that are a little for difficult to explain.
As the library is holding a kindness initiative throughout the month of February, and Random Acts of Kindness Day was celebrated Feb. 17, Wednesday’s program fell into the latter category, with library clerk Heather Heilman discussing the science behind kindness.
Performing acts of kindness for others benefits both the giver and the recipient and make both parties feel good. This, she said, is due to oxytocin, a hormone that is released in the brain when we are happy.
“If you’re doing something you enjoy ... if you’re with somebody that you like, it’s (the brain) going to release oxytocin,” she said, explaining that this hormone is also the one that helps mothers and their infants bond.
These are just a few of the reasons oxytocin is known as the “love hormone.” It’s responsible for all those warm, fuzzy feelings one gets when hugging, cuddling and performing acts of kindness for others. And the more nice things one does for others, the more oxytocin is produced and subsequently released, which Heilman said was rather the point of performing random acts of kindness.
“If everybody just stopped every day and did one kind thing for one other person, and everybody in the world did that, stop and think of what a great place (this would) be to live,” she said. “I think it’s great for us to take the time to be very purposeful about doing kind things for other people.”
Heilman asked her viewers to brainstorm some things they could possibly do for Random Acts of Kindness Day, adding that the library has been posting many ideas on its Facebook page. And these acts of kindness don’t have to be grandiose gestures, either, but can be small.
“You’d be surprised how much it affects people,” Heilman said.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/688916615448970
