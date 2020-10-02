The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers a virtual Science Time program every Wednesday afternoon, usually following the library’s weekly theme. This week library clerk Heather Heilman provided insight into the science of color with a “walking rainbow.”
“Today we are talking about the science of color,” she told viewers at the video’s beginning.
There were only a few necessary materials: five clear glasses (or other containers of equal size); water; four white paper towels; and food coloring in primary colors (red, yellow, and blue).
Heilman lined the glasses up and poured equal amounts of water into the first, third, and fifth glasses (about halfway), leaving the second and fourth empty Se added a few drops of each of the food coloring into the water-filled glasses, then rolled up the four paper towels lengthwise.
“This is going to be something pretty cool, and then you can do it the way I do it, and then if you want to play around with it and see about doing some different combinations with the colors, you can do that, as well,” Heilman said.
“This is a real good visual to help you understand (color combinations), she continued.
The first paper towel she put into the red water, and extended it into the clear glass next to it. The second she ran from that clear glass to the yellow water. The third ran from the yellow to the next clear glass, and the fourth from the last clear glass into the blue.
All this she let sit for a period of time for the towels to absorb the colors fully.
The outcome of the experiment was that the first clear glass absorbed both the red and yellow water, filling it with orange water.
The other clear glass absorbed the yellow and blue, filling it with green water. This created a rainbow of color.
Heilman explained that this is caused by what is known as “capillary action, “Something that acts as a device that transfers the liquid of one place to another, from highest volume to lowest volume.” She said we see this in plants and trees, drawing water from the ground into the roots.
She encouraged children at home to experiment on their own.
Watch the full video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/364910041360074/.
