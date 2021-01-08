It may have been New Year’s Eve, a time usually reserved to spend with family and friends, but Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library director Youngblood still held the usual Thursday night virtual Family Night program with area viewers, once again from her own home — a special New Year’s Eve version.
She even dressed up for the occasion, with one young viewer commenting, “You look very fancy!”
And the program focused on a number of different skills, including reading and rhymes, counting, introducing different traditions and cultures, and vocabulary.
Youngblood began by reading the book “Let’s Celebrate!: Special Days Around the World” by Kate Depalma. Told in rhyming couplets, the story discussed the celebrations of 13 different cultures from around the globe, some familiar, such as Carnival in Brazil and Diwali in India, and some unfamiliar, such as Komodo no He in Japan and Matariki in New Zealand.
“We talked about making your own fun,” she said in a later interview. “I think it’s important for children to recognize different types of celebrations.”
After the reading, Youngblood aid, “Now, if we’re going to have a celebration, I thought the first thing we might do is (here she blew a party horn) make a little noise.” She brought out other noisemakers, such as jingle bells (to ring in the New Year), and then showed her audience how to make their own noisemaker shakers from empty containers and some rice.
“I also thought you might want to get dressed up a little bit,” she said, and showed a number of different party hats and crowns, talking about the different ways to make them from household materials.
Hats could be made from paper, crowns from simple headbands. She decided to wear a fancy tiara for herself, to match her fancy outfit.
Youngblood also introduced young viewers to the traditional song “Auld Lang Syne,” explaining that it was originally a poem written by Robert Burns in the Scots language, and that the title means “Old Long Since,” or times long ago.
After singing the song for her audience, she said, “One of my favorite pieces of that (song) is that is we talk about taking a ‘cup of kindness,” encouraging everyone to be kind to others.
She then discussed resolutions, and how these differ from wishes. Wishes, she said, are something one wants to happen, but one is not necessarily able to do. Resolutions, on the other hand, are things one decides to do, and makes happen. Hers, she said, was to read more books.
She said that while the year 2020 came with some difficulties, it still held many good things and things to be thankful for. For instance, she said she learned several new things, such as using Facebook to bring library programs virtually to the community.
“This year is different from past years,” she said in an interview. “We have to be open to something new.”
Then, after a short practice countdown, she brought out her noisemakers, counted down from five, and encouraged all her viewers to participate in the (early) New Year’s countdown.
“I look forward to 2021, when we’ll be able to have a lot more fun online, and I’ll be looking forward to seeing you in the library when we get a chance and can do (it) safely,” Youngblood said in closing.
The video can be viewed on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/972220126637008.
