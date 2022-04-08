“I love to celebrate Texas,” said Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library director Lisa Youngblood at the top of last Thursday’s virtual Family Night program. The program would be taking a look at this great state, and more specifically, cowboys.
“Cowboys are completely real,” Youngblood continued. “There are real cowboys and cowgirls today. Those are simply people who work the cattle ... and we have cattle across ranches all around Texas.”
Youngblood came in full costume, which she showed to viewers at home. Her hat (offering shade from the sun), bandanna (to help filter the dust from the trail), long-sleeved shirt, jeans, belt and buckle, and boots, all got a brief look.
Youngblood then introduced, “My absolute favorite Texas story ever,” the book “Why Cowboys Sleep with Their Boots On” by Lazzaro Knowlton.
The illustrated storybook told the tale of Slim Jim Watkins, who only wants to sleep after a long day on the trail, but keeps losing his clothing to various nighttime wildlife (snakes abscond with his jeans, for instance).
After several hard lessons learned, he finally sleeps fully clothed, boots and all.
Youngblood next turned to a bandanna craft. She showed how a bandanna would be pulled over the mouth and nose to keep out dust, as well as how it could be rolled up and worn around the forehead, or around the hair as a kerchief.
“I think a bandanna is one of the most miraculous things in the world,” she said.
The bandannas were easy to make and required no sewing. She simply used a piece of gift wrap as a pattern to cut out a 20-nch by 20-inch square from some scrap fabric, and it was done.
She was joined by Hank the Cowdog (daughter Sheridan manning the trusty Hank puppet) for the final segment, Hank, along with a couple of Youngblood’s real-life pets, helped Youngblood and viewers at home sing and clap along with “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” a fitting end to a Texas-themed program.
“We just hope that you will have a more rip-roaring, fabulous time in Texas,” Youngblood sad in conclusion.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/1326214257861060.
