The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is known for its children’s programming; there have been virtual programs every day of the week all summer long, with online performances held once a week. But there are also adult programs available for viewing, one of which is Fiber Frenzy.
Typically held on the third Friday of every month, Fiber Frenzy, led by reference librarian Christina Link, is a program that introduces some type of fiber arts craft to viewers. They are easy to do and usually involve materials that can easily be found around the home.
Last Friday, the project was making pillows from T-shirts.
“I wanted to do some sort of upcycling project,” said Link in an interview, “and it looked like a fun project to do ... (The pillows) are really quick and easy.”
Materials needed for the project were a T-shirt, scissors, a measuring tape or ruler (if desired), a marking pen (if desired), and some polyfill or other stuffing.
Link began by laying the shirt flat and cutting a square from it through both sides of the material. She then cut a 2-inch square from each corner of the square, again through both layers of the fabric.
Fringe was made by cutting half-inch strips, 2 inches in length, all the way around all four sides. From there, the top and bottom strips were tied together, one at a time, all the way around.
“Just go all the way around on all four sides,” Link said while demonstrating the process.
After the first three sides were completed, Link then stuffed the pillow with her polyfill. The final step was to finish tying the last side, and the pillow was complete. The same method can be used to make slipcovers for existing pillows.
Link said she got the idea for the project from a book, “Generation T: Beyond Fashion: 120 New Ways to Transform a T-Shirt” by Megan Nicolay, which is available through the library.
To watch the video and follow along with Link, go to https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/576281093048877/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.