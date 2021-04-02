The Stewart C. Meyer Fiber Frenzy program is typically held on the third Friday of every month, and focuses on fiber arts crafting projects.
Last month, reference librarian Christina Link, who leads the program, brought spring a day early with a project that used crochet.
Link began by telling viewers of the virtual program, “Here at the library, we are getting all ready for the spring ... We’ve been celebrating spring break all week, and today I am going to continue that theme with a very spring-y crafting project.We are going to make some little crocheted flowers.”
She said that she got her inspiration for this particular project by a crocheted flower that a friend had made her years ago. And the project only required a few simple materials, all of which anyone who crochets would already have on hand: some yarn (“This is a perfect project to use up that scrap yarn that you have left over,” she said); a crochet hook (the size of this is determined by the size of the yarn one uses; the yarn’s packaging will list the recommended size); a button; and a needle and thread (for affixing the button to the flower).
Link began with a simple slip stitch, then made five chain stitches. She then used a slip stitch through the first loop of the chain, “so that we make a little circle,” she explained. She wasn’t happy with the way it was coming out, so she began again, saying, “That’s the nature of crafting. Sometimes you’ve got to start over.”
Once she had her stitches to her liking, she continued by making one single chain stitch, then followed this by making four triple crochet stitches.
“If you’ve never done a triple crochet stitch, it’s very easy,” she said. “It’s pretty much like a double crochet, except instead of looping (the yarn) over once, you loop it over twice.”
Link went in through each loop of the ring, pulling through the yarn again, repeating the process three more times, for a total of four times.
“That’s why it’s called a triple crochet,” she said.
At the end of the ring, she made one single crochet.
“For that, you just don’t make any loops over,” she explained. “You just go straight in through your ring, grab it (with your hook), come out, wrap it around once, and pull it through.”
She explained, too, that since the single crochet is a smaller stitch than the triple crochet, it makes an “indentation” to demarcate the flower petals.
Link continued this process until she had a total of five petals, finishing it off with a single crochet stitch and a slip stitch. She said one can use a tapestry needle to weave in the ends of the yarn.
The last step was to place her button in the center of the flower and sew it on using her needle and thread. She said to begin at the back, attaching it to the ring on the inside on either side of the flower.
The entire project took about 15 minutes to complete. She suggested affixing them to barrettes, pins, hats, and even clothing.
“I hope you all enjoy making some little flowers and having fun this spring,” Link concluded.
Watch the tutorial on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/277619847265656
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.