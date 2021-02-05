The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is focusing on health-related topics for the month of February, and the Get Crafty program on Tuesday afternoon got things started by making a homemade sugar scrub that incorporated some aromatherapy.
“Today we are kicking off our February month of self-care with a lovely citrus sugar scrub,” said reference librarian Christina Link at the virtual program’s introduction. “I like doing citrus because it’s such a nice, happy, energetic scent that will be a nice start to the new year.”
There were only a few materials needed for this particular project, all of which can be easily purchased at the local grocery: white sugar, coconut oil, orange zest, and orange essential oil.
Link began by measuring two cups of the sugar, and adding one-half cup of the coconut oil (“It needs to be nice and soft and pliable, but not completely melted,” she said). These she combined together thoroughly.
Next, she added the zest of one orange.
“How much you put in there is really up to you,” she said. “It’s a personal choice.” The fresh zest would also add a pretty color to the scrub, something she noted later in the program.
After mixing the zest into the other ingredients, she added two to three drops of the essential oil.
“You do not need a lot,” Link said of the oil. “A little bit goes a long way.”
As she mixed the essential oil into the rest of the ingredients, she said, “I wish you all could smell this, because it smells amazing!”
Link put the contents of the scrub into a lidded Mason jar, not only for storage, but also because it was a more decorative container that would lend itself well to gift-giving.
“Mother’s Day is coming up, hint-hint,” she said, playfully. She tied a ribbon around the top of the jar with a bow, and the project was complete.
The scrub should last between two and six months.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/907563203350931.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.