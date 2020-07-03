The Stewart C. Meyers Harker Heights Public Library focused on the performing arts last week as part of its “Spotlight on the Stage” program, and on June 24 it brought to the public two online performances for area children.
“We’re talking about performance,” said library director Lisa Youngblood said of the weekly theme in an interview.
The first performance dropped at 10 a.m., “Armadillo Alice” by Hey Lolly Music Productions. “We’ve not had that puppet show before,” Youngblood said, though they have had performances by Hey Lolly in the past.
Laura Freeman played Alice, who goes to sleep beneath a tree and awakes as an armadillo. She must enter the library to find her friend Jack Rabbit, played by Julie Moore. In the library (a puppet stage), she meets many different characters, such as the bookworm (a librarian), bats, Little Red Rattlesnake, and a giant (who is trying to eat Jack).
After rescuing Jack, Alice said, “I read somewhere that armadillos need lots of naps, especially in the daytime,” and awoke as herself. The program ended with the song “At the Library.”
The performance featured puppets, singing, and taught children about the different “critters” found in Texas. To see the entire performance, go to https://vimeo.com/431939363 and type “alice” for the password.
The second performance at 2 p.m. was by yo-yo champion Val Oliver and the Science of Spin.
“There are different ways of looking at the arts. Yo-yo is a form of art,” Youngblood said.
“There’s a lot of science in things that spin, and actually, if you understand the science, it helps you do silly things like yo-yo tricks,” Oliver said at the beginning of the video, which was part tutorial, part science lesson.
She began by showing some of her yo-yo tricks, which included walking the dog, rocking the baby, and elevator. A couple she even did with two yo-yos at once. She also gave hints to her audience, such as how to trim a yo-yo’s string properly.
Next, she led viewers through some yo-yo basics. She began with dribbling (continual push and pull of the yo-yo), and explained the power throw, demonstrating it for all. She also showed the audience different types of yo-yos and explained the difference between them, as well as which yo-yos were best for which tricks.
Oliver also brought out her spinning tops, small and large, and showed her diabolo, or Chinese Flying Yo-Yo. In addition, she showed a couple of never-before seen tricks, and ended the program with her new “floater” trick, where she ran the top from her hand into a waiting chest, making it seem as if it floated through the air.
Throughout her demonstrations, she talked about science concepts such as gravity, force, energy, friction, and precession.
Her final words of advice were, “Keep practicing.” The entire performance can be viewed at https://youtu.be/_77DiFHZ88U.
Youngblood said of the performance, “We want to encourage people to experience the arts in as many ways as possible.”
She continued, “This is a really neat time. Many libraries in our area are doing programs online. Everyone has performances, and it’s a special opportunity to see all the performances…It’s a really wonderful time to experience the arts.”
For more music and videos by Hey Lolly, visit www.heylollymusic.com. For more by Val Oliver, visit www.scienceofspin.com. Both videos can also be accessed via the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/.
