It was a week of musical programs at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, so library clerk Heather Heilman, who leads the Wednesday afternoon virtual program, recently took the opportunity to show viewers a nifty craft to experiment with sound.
“This week we are looking at music, so … we are actually going to make our own musical instrument,” Heilman said in introduction.
Only three materials were needed: tape, scissors, and five drinking straws. Heilman used two different kinds of straws for the experiment, smaller straws with flexible necks, and larger drinking straws. These would make pan flutes to play.
Using the larger set of straws, Heilman lined them up in a row and taped them securely together, then cut one end at an angle so they were all different lengths.
She repeated the process with the smaller flexi-straws, cutting them at an angle through the bendy necks.
As she did this, she explained that they would be examining the pitch that each pipe in the flutes would make.
Heilman instructed, “What you’re going to want to do is just blow down into it. You don’t want to put it in your mouth … it’s not going to make a noise that way.”
She then demonstrated this by blowing into each straw in turn (the angled straws would be pointing down).
“It does not work real well, we may have needed bigger straws,” she observed.
“Even though it doesn’t sound great, you can still hear a little difference in the pitch. The shorter straws seem to have a higher pitch, where your longer straws have a lower pitch.”
Repeating the process with the smaller straws, the sound was very slight, but still there.
“Hopefully it was good enough for you to hear and to be able to kind of look at it and see what the different sizes of straws, as well as the different lengths of straws, how that affects the pitch in these.”
So what is the science behind the pan flute experiment?
Sound is produced by the vibrations made as one blows across the opening of the top of the straws.
The length of each straw determines the sound each makes. The shorter the straw, the faster the vibrations move, creating a higher frequency and higher pitch. The longer the straw, the shorter the vibrations, creating a lower frequency and pitch.
Heilman did point out that it may be that a real pan flute, which is typically made of wood (and so has a clearer sound than the straw version does), has angled pipes, to change the pitches of the notes that are played.
She also told viewers to check for holes in the straws, as well, as holes would also alter pitch, much like a silver flute (or other woodwind instrument) uses those holes to do just that.
“Remember,” Heilman said in closing, “science is easy, it’s kind of fun, as well.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/1630856360440357.
