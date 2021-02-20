It may not have had a Valentine-y theme, but it definitely packed a visual punch. This week’s Science Time program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library produced an outdoor experiment that showed how to turn sugar (and a few other things) into a carbon-based snake.
Library clerk Heather Heilman said, “One of my coworkers here at the library has been wanting me to do this for months now, and I have finally gotten permission.”
First, though, there were some safety precautions to observe, as the experiment would require an open flame. Heilman said longer hair should be tied back (this would be especially important for Heilman as the day was rather windy) and a fire extinguisher should be at the ready. She was also using a barbeque grill, “to help block some of the wind and also to contain things if necessary,” she explained.
Adult supervision would also be important for children wanting to try this at home.
Materials needed were an aluminum pie tin, dry sand, lighter fluid (and a lighter), sugar, and baking soda.
Heilman began by filling the pie plate with the dry sand, creating a mound in the middle and then making a hole in the middle of the mound. She then soaked the mound of sand, and the indentation, with lighter fluid. She mixed four tablespoons of sugar and one tablespoon of baking soda together, and poured that mixture into the center.
She then lit the fluid-soaked sand near the sugar mixture, which, as it burned, began to turn black. “It’s turning into carbon,” Heilman said. “If you look real close, it looks like that (the carbon) is growing out of there, which is exactly what it is supposed to do,” noting that it gave off a smell much like roasting marshmallows.
“That is a great example of a chemical reaction due to heat,” she explained.
There are actually three chemical reactions occurring in this experiment. First, the sugar combusts with exposure to fire, reacting with the oxygen in the air and producing carbon dioxide and water vapor. Secondly, as the sugar burns, without the access to the oxygen, it begins to decompose into carbon. Thirdly, the baking soda also decomposes, producing carbon dioxide, water vapor, and sodium carbonate. All three processes produce both the “snake” and makes it inflate, or “grow,” from the sand.
Heilman reiterated, “The main thing to remember, if you’re doing anything involving fire, make sure you’ve got your safety precautions, make sure you’ve got your permission from your parents, and supervision, as well…and some plan if something were to go awry.”
For those waiting for a Valentine-themed experiment, one will be posted on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. and will feature the popular Valentine’s Day flower, the rose.
In the meantime, watch the carbon snake experiment on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/179433600647821.
