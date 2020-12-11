Though it may not feel like it, winter is coming, and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Science Time program on Wednesday afternoon brought a lesson on snow in preparation for the season.
“We live in Texas (and) it doesn’t snow very much here, but we’re all familiar with snow,” said library clerk Heather Heilman in introduction to the virtual program. “It’s that time of year where people start talking about snow and having a white winter … so we thought, ‘Why not incorporate that into our science, as well?’”
She continued, “We can’t make real snow here, but we can make some fake snow, and what we’re going to do today (is) make three different kinds of fake snow and … compare (each) to the others and see which one we think is the best.”
Most of the materials needed for the three experiments were items that could be found around the home, which included water, baking soda, and vinegar. Heilman also used three clear plastic cups, one for each experiment.
For the first experiment, Heilman used water, baking soda, and a diaper; many stores use a material similar to the diaper’s interior material in making fake snow, Heilman explained. She used a pair of scissors to cut into the diaper, removing some of this material. Placing it into one of the cups, she added enough water to soak the material and mixed it with her hand. As the wet material absorbed the water, it expanded and clumped, giving it the appearance of snow.
For the second experiment, Heilman used paper towels, baking soda, and vinegar. She tore the paper towels into tiny piecesand, placing them into another cup, added first some baking soda and then some vinegar.
As she tore the paper towels and mixed the contents in the cup, Heilman discussed the fact that no two snowflakes are the same, being made of crystals that arrange themselves differently in every snowflake. She suggested going online to look up magnified pictures of snowflake crystals. “You would never think that a snowflake had so much detail to it,” she said. “They are absolutely gorgeous. … It’s things like that, to me, that make science so interesting.”
Once the items were thoroughly mixed, Heilman noted that while this experiment didn’t produce the crystallization that the first did, it stuck together when squeezed, much like real snow would. It also produced a “crunching” sound, also like real snow, which the first did not do.
For the final experiment, Heilman simply used baking soda and water. She poured some of the baking soda into the remaining cup, added some water, and mixed the solution. If the solution was too thin, one would add more baking soda; if too thick, one would add more water. She noted, “It feels kind of heavy,” like wet snow would feel, and it had that crunching sound, though not as much as the second experiment.
Heilman compared the three to see which resembled real snow the closest. She said that the first experiment looked more like real snow, with the last experiment looking more like melting snow. The middle product, she said, looked the least like snow.
“We probably won’t get snow here in Texas this year for Christmas, but you never know, because Texas weather is crazy,” she said at the end. “If you want to make fake snow, you’ve got three different kinds you can try out here. … If you do, have lots of fun with it!”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/737427046879952
