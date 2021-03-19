While the state of Texas may have lifted mask mandates, the people at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library recognizes the fact that many families will still be staying home instead of traveling over spring break.
It is with this in mind that they created several virtual programs for children and their families to enjoy, encouraging everyone to take a “Reading Road Trip.”
In keeping with this theme, children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller held a virtual craft program on Monday that showed viewers how to make a paper camera, complete with paper film. And while many used the special kit that the library put out last week, the craft project was still doable without the items in the kit, “with very few supplies that you most likely already have at home,” Rossmiller said.
Materials needed were a camera template (this could be created on one’s own), construction paper (or card stock or cardboard), plain white paper (for the “film”), scissors, and coloring supplies such as markers, crayons, or colored pencils.
Rossmiller began by tracing out the template onto her colored card stock and cutting it out; there were two slits, one at the top and one at the bottom, which would need to be cut, as well. “That is where we’ll ‘feed’ our paper film,” she explained.
Rossmiller also explained to parents that the tracing and cutting helped younger children with their fine motor skills and scissor skills.
Rossmiller then drew some details onto her camera, adding a power button and other embellishments. “As many buttons, or gizmos, or gadgets, I’d like,” she said, letting viewers know that they could customize theirs any way they wanted.
Taking the white paper, she said, “Break up this piece of paper into sections and draw different places where you’d want to go on your reading road trip.” She had drawn the park, the beach, and mountains on hers.
“Maybe you’re not just going to be staying on Earth at the park or at the beach or in the mountains. Maybe you want to go to space,” she told viewers.
She then put the strip through the slits — up through the back and down again — and showed viewers how to ‘feed’ the images by pulling the film’s frames up and down through the camera.
Rossmiller said at the program’s conclusion, “Make as many reading road trip memories as you want ...With books, you can take trips to extraordinary places; make sure you capture those extraordinary places with your paper camera craft.”
Watch the paper camera craft tutorial video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/775217613107866.
