School is now back in session from the winter break, which means that many will be faced with not only homework, but also lessons and projects that will require research.
Parents and their children can always go to the library itself, but that’s not always feasible, so it’s helpful to know that the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has many online resources that can be accessed from home, making these tasks easier.
It should be noted that to access any of the online resources, one needs a library card. The library is still doing online-only library cards if one doesn’t already have one, and this will give access to all the databases. Simply email reference@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5491 (cards are free for residents in Bell and Coryell Counties).
To access the library’s online databases, one first needs to go to the library’s homepage at https://harkerheights.gov/index.php/departments/library. There are a number of quick links on the right side of the page, among them “Find books and more” and “Find information.”
Find books and more, says library director Lisa Youngblood, is a great place to go for schoolwork, as it offers e-books, e-audiobooks, and the Zinio magazine collection.
Clicking on e-books also gives users access to TumbleBooks and TumbleMath, good for children in the Kindergarten through sixth-grade age range.
It also gives book recommendations. Simply click on the link, fill out the form, and submit.
“We get together and put together a lot of really great books for you,” Youngblood said.
Youngblood did also say that e-resources are always changing. “The online library ... is a dynamic resource, it always changes and may look different, so keep checking back. We’re (always) curating lists and links.”
Find information gets users to the TexShare Databases (the Research Database is the same as TexShare) and World Book, as well as other resources such as the Library of Congress.
For TexShare, simply select the Harker Heights Public Library and enter the password (one can get this by calling the library). This gives the user access to thousands of resources, among them journals, e-books, videos, and interactive resources.
Youngblood recommends searching for what you need by subject, as this saves time and narrows the search criteria. Just a few of the subjects and resources available here include practice SAT and ACT tests, Chilton guides, and even genealogy.
Going to the Learning Express Library in TexShare also gives access to practice SAT and AP tests, college admissions information, and even flashcards, among other subjects.
Youngblood said of the TexShare Databases, “These are documentable, appropriate resources for research.”
World Book is accessed by entering one’s library card number, and offers the entire encyclopedia, including the children’s encyclopedia, as well as an early learning section for preschool-aged children. Youngblood said this is a good place for getting basic information, especially for elementary students, though it has an advanced search for older students.
For research, Google Scholar is a good place to start, and is much more focused than simply searching in the Google search engine.
“(It) has extra things that will limit where you find (information),” Youngblood said. “It’s more of an academic search, a way to narrow down Google searching.” She said it’s also a good place to go for homework.
Youngblood also discussed the Perdue Online Writing Lab (OWL) as being “a great way to avoid plagiarism and learning how to cite sources” for research. It also gives grammar help and information about writing styles.
There is information on learning the English language and for English as a Second Language speakers, and gives resources, and even resources for ESL teachers and tutors.
Youngblood did say of TexShare and World Book, “These are databases that take a little while to learn…but these are more targeted resources.”
This month the library will be highlighting many of these academic resources on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/, and will be focusing on the job-career accelerator and scholarship resources in the near future. Keep checking the page for informational posts.
Youngblood said to call the library at 254-953-5491 any time for more information. “We can certainly help. ... We love doing that.”
