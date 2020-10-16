With last week’s theme of apples (perfect for the beginning of the fall season) at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, the Science Time program brought viewers a lesson on apples by creating some edible science.
Library clerk Heather Heilman said to viewers, “I am here with you today to do some kitchen science — my favorite kind because it’s edible once we get done.”
She introduced the day’s topic by saying, “We’re still looking at apples, and we are making some applesauce.”
Heilman used a very easy recipe to follow, requiring only a few ingredients, most of which could be found in most kitchens: two pounds of apples (Heilman used SweeTango, but said, “You can use different kinds” and recommended even mixing different types); brown sugar; cinnamon; lemon juice; and some water. A crock pot was also used, though the applesauce could be made on the stovetop, as well.
All two pounds of apples would need to be cored and chopped (larger pieces for chunkier sauce). Peels can be left on or removed, depending on one’s tastes. These Heilman put into the crockpot. She then added one-third of a tablespoon of lemon juice and about two tablespoons of brown sugar.
“Remember, cooking is a really good way to practice your math, too,” she told viewers as she counted by half-tablespoon increments.
She also added two teaspoons of cinnamon, though said this is optional; she also said other spices could be substituted, such as apple pie spice. The final step was to add one-third to one-half of one cup of water, depending on how thick or thin one prefers the applesauce. Heilman added only one-third of a cup, preferring a chunkier sauce.
Placing the lid on the crockpot, the mixture cooks for three to four hours on the high setting. At the end of the cooking time, the apples will be soft enough to mash the chunks with a spoon, though Heilman said an immersion blender can also be used.
The mixture should chill in the refrigerator before serving. The applesauce she said would keep for one to two weeks in the refrigerator.
At the end of the video, Heilman tasted her creation. “Oh, that’s really good,” she said.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/375018126971735.
