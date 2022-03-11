Something Science-y is the theme for Spring Break 2022 at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and the Harker Heights Activity Center, and activities begin this weekend.
Outdoor And Science Expo is set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The Harker Heights Public Library and Activities Center is hosting this event. Families can participate in outdoor and recreation activities, science and nature education, seed or plant swaps, and arts and crafts during the expo. For information, call Kailie Gomez at 254-953-5465.
Maker Space Grand Opening is 2 to 5 p.m. Monday. The Heights Library and Activities Center is celebrating their new Maker Space for designing, building, and exploring. Families can engage in fun learning activities that inspire the imagination. No registration is required.
Something Science-y For Adults is at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Registered participants will learn the possibilities of the library and activities center’s new Maker Space and try their hand at fun science experiments. To register, call 254-953-5496.
Mad Science is at 2 p.m. Wed-nesday. Children ages 3 to 12 and their families can learn how the world works with engaging topics and exciting experiments presented by Mad Science of Austin. No registration is required.
Makerspace Exploration is 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday. This come-and-go event offers materials for independent, open-ended exploration especially for children ages six and older. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to supervise and participate. No registration is required.
Baby Explorers is 10 a.m. to noon Friday in the Children’s Department. Babies 18 months and younger and their special adult can explore and play in this come-and-go, free-play session. No registration is required.
Thanks to the staff and volunteers with the library and the activities center and the support of the Friends of the Library, Something Science-y Spring Break will be a success.
