With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time to get a pumpkin (or several) and get carving. However, decorating without carving is something that not only exercised creative juices, it is also something anyone of any age can do, and the Oct. 15 Family Night at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library gave several ideas in this vein.
Library director Lisa Youngblood began the virtual program by reading the book “The Biggest Pumpkin Ever” by Steven Kroll. The story is about two field mice who love the same pumpkin, but one wants to carve a jack-o-lantern ever and the other wants to grow the biggest pumpkin. When they discover they have been nurturing the same pumpkin, they work together and win the biggest pumpkin contest and carve a jack-o-lantern that can be seen for miles around.
Youngblood explained how to make a jack-0-lantern: “You would take a knife and cut across the top of it to take the top off with the stem ... Then you would scoop all the insides out ... and then you would need a knife and you would cut all those holes to make an eye, eye, nose, and mouth.”
Of course, she said, “You don’t have to carve a pumpkin.” All you need is some supplies from around the house and you can decorate the pumpkin, no knives or cutting required.
Youngblood had her own “pumpkin patch” on display made up of both real and Styrofoam pumpkins. She also had an assortment of materials, such as glue, paint and brushes, googly eyes and stickers, Sharpie markers, ribbon, sequins, glitter, and washi tape.
The first of the three pumpkins she decorated was white Styrofoam. She tied a Halloween-themed ribbon around the stem, and showed the spider web she’d made from glitter paint and a large spider sticker, all bejeweled.
Next she used an orange pumpkin, and with black paint she made a spider and web, then added glitter to the spider to really make it stand out. She also used some yellow washi tape around the top (she said duct tape or even electrical tape would work, too).
For the third pumpkin, this one also white, she simply stuck googly eyes of all different sizes around it, then drew in a mouth using a Sharpie, creating a silly, unique pumpkin out of nothing more than a marker and stickers, something any child of any age can do.
And, she reminded the audience, one can use, “Whatever you find around the house.”
Though Youngblood’s program focused on a no-carve method, she said, “If you are interested in carving, coming up soon our Parks and Recreation Department are (sic) going to do a free webinar workshop on how to carve a pumpkin. We’ll be making sure we share that with you, as well.” Keep an eye out for this on the library’s Facebook page.
Watch the full pumpkin decorating video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/697943004434424.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.