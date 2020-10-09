The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library often holds virtual crafting programs throughout the week, but last week they also held a crafting program on Saturday. This time, library director Lisa Youngblood demonstrated how to make crafts using nothing more than torn paper.
The Torn Paper Creations projects needed only a few basic materials: scissors (if necessary); glue (Youngblood used a glue stick); and colored paper. The paper Youngblood recommended was construction paper as it is easy to tear and gives “neat” edges, but she said any paper would work, and even used some gift-wrapping paper in one of her projects.
The first of three projects Youngblood made was a rainbow (in part because last week’s theme was colors, and in part because she had some black paper that featured white clouds). She tore different-colored paper into different shapes, and glued them down to her background paper — she began with red, then used orange, yellow and green. She finished with some shiny blue wrapping paper — in an arch-shape, creating a rainbow picture on the paper.
She warned about using wrapping paper that you may have to cut a notch to begin the paper-tearing process as it doesn’t tear easily, and also said, “The slicker the paper, the harder it is to get those neat edges.”
She then took the scraps that were left over from the first project to create a second — this time creating her name from those scraps in different colors.
For the third and final project, Youngblood took a composition notebook and created a cover for it using torn paper. This time, there was no set pattern to the paper as she glue the scraps down. She glued them down randomly, creating an abstract picture akin to patchwork. She said any overhang could be trimmed with scissors, or could be left as-is for a more rustic look.
“When you’re doing torn paper art, it’s not to make it look perfect,” she said, “it’s to make it look cool.”
Watch the full video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/777449039767987.
