Last Saturday, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library held a virtual Day of Crafts for area residents that provided crafting projects for people of all ages.
During the event, library director Lisa Youngblood presented her own segment called “Geek Your Tree,” a video that gave lots of tips and tricks that were suitable for the entire family.
Youngblood said in an interview, “The point behind it was to have families use their imagination, use their creativity, and do things together, and look at things in a different way.”
At the beginning of the video, Youngblood explained that to “Geek” one’s tree is to essentially take what you love all year long and use it to decorate for the holidays.
“It doesn’t just have to be your tree. It can be whatever you have, because we’re going to be making some geek ornaments and looking at ways that we can geek our tree so that we can decorate in very festive ways,” she said.
For the first ornament, Youngblood used a clear ornament and filled it with white pompoms (she said cotton balls would also work). She drew a face on it with a black Sharpie, tied a red ribbon around the middle, and crated a snowman. She used the other side to create Harry Potter’s Hedwig the owl by drawing a face and feathers, then glued down fabric feathers on the body.
She next took a blue ornament and attached a yellow cape that she had cut from some fabric, creating a superhero. Changing the color of the cape to pink, and attaching a pipe cleaner crown, made a princess ornament.
She also suggested using stickers. She used a sticker of some eyeglasses and drew a thunderbolt on another ornament, creating Harry Potter. Continuing with the Harry Potter theme, she suggested filling clear ornaments with different colored glitter to create the four houses from Hogwarts.
Youngblood also showed different ways to create Pokémon-themed ornaments. An existing Pokeball became an ornament by attaching a hanger; she said plain white balls could be painted on the top half to create Pokeballs.
She also said those white balls could be turned into an easy Wonder Woman ornament by painting half of it either red or blue and attaching a gold ribbon around the middle.
Her favorite ornament, Youngblood said, was made by taking a clear ball and filling it with popcorn. She said this could either be used for a general movie theme, or for the book “If You Take a Mouse to the Movies.”
Youngblood saved the best for last — Star Wars. She took some Star Wars-themed fabric (she said any fabric would do, and one can repurpose old clothing for the fabric) and wrapped it around an ornament, cutting off the excess at the top. After forming it around the ornament, she glued it in place and cut the material at the top down to the opening where the hanger goes. She then tied a ribbon at the top for embellishment.
Finally, she showed how one can use toys as ornaments, tying some wire around some of her Star Wars figurines for hangers and hanging the toys from the tree.
“We always (geek our trees), and we do it with very little money,” Youngblood said of herself and her family during a later interview. “It’s a way for us to extend our holidays. We hope other people will, as well.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/395736831627967.
