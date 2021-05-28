Summer is coming, and to get ready, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and Harker Heights Parks and Recreation announce a free Teen Dive-In for Friday, July 9. The Dive-in will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Space is limited to 100 teens ages 12 to 16. To register, call Carl Levin Pool at 254-953-1300.
Get Crafty for teens and adults at 6 p.m. Tuesday features a Summer Reading Club craft to start your summer reading with a splash. This is a hybrid event with a virtual how-to presentation as well as a limited in-person program. To register for the in-person class, call 254-953-5491. For the virtual class, go to www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
The Book Discussion Club announces Kim Michele Richardson’s “The Book Woman Of Troublesome Creek” as the subject of its Thursday, June 17 meeting. Reserve this title as print, audio CD, e-book, or e-audiobook format through the library catalog at https://harkerheights.gov/library.
Newly arrived audio books include these titles from new and favorite authors:
“Bitter Pill,” by Fern Michaels;
“The Curator’s Daughter,” by Melanie Dobson;
“The House On Vesper Sands,” by Paraic O’Donnell;
“Love Songs For Skeptics,” by Christina Pishiris;
“A Man At Arms,” by Steven Pressfield;
“Midnight Train To Prague,” by Carol Windley;
“The Missing Sister,” by Lucinda Riley;
“Remote Control,” by Nnedi Okorafor;
“The Unfinished Land,” by Greg Bear;
“When The Stars Go Dark,” by Paula McLain.
Please remember, the library will be closed Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.
Regular business hours will resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
