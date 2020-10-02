The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library holds a science program online every week on Wednesday afternoons, usually sticking to the library’s theme of the week.
This week the library was focused on fall, so library clerk Heather Heilman explained seasons to viewing children.
“We are talking about fall this week,” Heilman said at the beginning of the short video, “so I thought we would talk about the science of the seasons and what causes the seasons to change.”
Armed with nothing more than a globe and a flashlight, Heilman demonstrated the changing seasons in different parts of the world first by explaining that the earth is tilted on its axis, and this, with the position of the sun, is what creates our seasons.
“When we have the sun shining on the earth at these different tilts,” she said, shining a flashlight, representing the sun, “that is what causes our different seasons.”
To further demonstrate, she showed Texas on the globe, and shone the flashlight directly at our little corner of the world. She explained that when the sun shines right on Texas, the days are long and temperatures are high; this gives us summer.
When fall rolls around, Texas isn’t receiving as much direct sunlight, or for as long. The days become shorter, the temperatures drop, and we continue moving from fall to winter. We also notice seasonal changes, such as leaves turning color in the fall, and dropping from trees in winter. In spring, buds begin to grow on these trees (flowering trees blossom), and then we’re back to summer again.
Heilman said that seasonal changes occur all over the world, and explained that when it is summer here in North America, all the way on the other side of the world in Australia, it is winter, and vice-versa.
“When you’re out … and you get to enjoy the weather, pay attention to some of the changes you might be seeing in the natural world that might be affiliated with the change in the season and with us going into fall,” Heilman concluded.
Watch the full video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/1432114913654171
