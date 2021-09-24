It takes a lot of hands to make an organization run smoothly, especially one like the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library. In addition to the usual services such as book lending and providing online resources, the Harker Heights library has gained a reputation for both its programming and its events. Part of making that magic happen is due to its many volunteers.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said she had more than 60 active, in-person volunteers over the summer, with several more that volunteered virtually. While the library usually has plenty of volunteers, she said the summer’s group was larger than usual. “We always have a lot of volunteers,” she said at the time, “but this year we had 60-plus.”
Many of the volunteers helped at the Activities Center, as well.
Just some of the tasks volunteers performed this summer were doing book reviews, assembling the different kits that the library put out for the community, and shelving books. And, of course, many helped with the programs and events, the jobs preformed depending on volunteers’ particular skills. For instance, someone with a talent for writing might help with a puppet show script, while someone with more artistic talent might help with face painting.
“(They) are invaluable to us,” Youngblood said in an earlier interview.
The move to virtual programming and the need for social distancing last year also opened up a few new and different volunteering opportunities. Some volunteers were (and still are) able to help from home, and some, too, are now able to put their gardening skills to good use in the library’s back gardens.
Those who volunteer at the library do so for many different reasons, to include those who belong to groups such as the National Honor Society and who need service hours. Others do so simply because they want to give back to their community.
Jade Salisbury, 19, falls into the latter category, saying, “I like helping other people. It (also) gives me good ideas (about) how leadership works, and teamwork.” Some of the many things she did for the library over the summer were preparing craft kits and program guides, as well as helping with the summer programs and at special events. This was her fourth year volunteering at the library.
“She has been a very faithful volunteer,” Youngblood said, saying that many of Jade’s strengths lie in organizing projects, crafts, and working with children. “She is committed to the library, to helping out, making this community better.”
Jade’s younger brother Christian, 16, is also a volunteer; this was his first year. He said he really loved his experience and that his favorite part of volunteering was, “Having fun with the programs.”
“They work as a team,” Youngblood said of the siblings, adding that Christian enjoyed being around everyone and was always eager to help.
The library’s Cosplay Night last month was initiated and planned by the library’s teen volunteers. Youngblood said the planning took a couple of months, but both the planning and the execution of the event was done entirely by them.
Youngblood pointed out that many of the adult volunteers actually began volunteering as teens.
“Our adults,” Youngblood said, “what they bring to the table is mind-blowing.” One, she said, even designed most of the crafting activities this summer.
Now that school is back in session, volunteer numbers have actually increased.
“It’s not uncommon to have 50,” Youngblood said, but she currently has more than 80 volunteers, a few of whom help at the library in person, and many more working virtually. And she’s still accepting new volunteer applicants.
“People are looking to give back,” she said, adding, “We hope we give them something, too.”
Especially in the case of the teen volunteers, Youngblood said, “Anything you learn here you can apply to other areas of your lives. ”They learn valuable job skills such as planning and organizing, the teamwork and leadership Jade mentioned, time management, and Youngblood writes letters of recommendation for college and scholarships, something she said is one of her favorite things.
“We really feel our (volunteer) program is filed with good people, we have been very fortunate ... I’m lucky, I get to see the impact we have on our volunteers and also get to see the impact they have in the community,” Youngblood said. “Our volunteers are fantastic.”
