Aaron Mputu, 26, lives in Harker Heights, works in Killeen.
Married?
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Aaron Mputu, 26, lives in Harker Heights, works in Killeen.
Married?
I am single.
Where you from originally?
Born in Maryland. Originally from Congo Kinshasa.
What brought you to the area?
I was a military brat.
What is your job title?
I am a life insurance broker.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the people and the peaceful area.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
Not enough activities for young people here that I have seen.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Barnes & Noble.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Five Guys.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing key centers where people can have fun as well as learn something such as finances to put them in a better financial situation.
What community work do you do?
I haven’t done any community work yet but I would love to get involved where I can.
What’s the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Woman King.”
What’s the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Leaders Eat at Last.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself starting more businesses here so people will have a place to look forward to.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Stay focused and be clear on the vision and stick with it.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.