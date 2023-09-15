Jahiem Green, 17. Lives in Harker Heights attends Harker Heights Highschool. Senior at Harker Heights High.
What brought you to the area?
My mom decided to move here.
Tell me about your family.
My mom is Jacenta Green.
Do you have any siblings?
I have Raheem, 16; Asante, 12 and Imani, 9.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Tallahassee, Florida.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
It is quiet, not much going on and I like the sports. I like the school also.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I think they need more restaurants.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Chick-Fil-A.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Barnes & Noble is my favorite place to shop in Harker Heights.
What community work do you do?
I help out the volleyball team. I help tutor students at Harker Heights. I donate to Goodwill.
What achievement and awards have you received?
I have all AP classes, I passed my two AP exams and I play basketball. I do Avid and I play chess. In my other school, I earned A Plus Athlete every year. This is my first year at Harker Heights High. I came from Hightower High School in Missouri, Tx.
What college do you plan on attending?
I plan on attending The University of Incarnate Word, FAMU or Austin Peay. I haven’t narrowed it down yet.
Why did you decide to play basketball?
I fell in love with it ever since I was little. I can do it all day.
What is the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “More Than a Game.”
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Children of Blood and Bone” by Toni Adeyemi.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself in the NBA, having an engineering job and / or a coach for basketball.
