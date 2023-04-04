Micheal Lee. 33, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights. Co-owner of Man of the House.
Where you from originally?
Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 11:28 pm
Micheal Lee. 33, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights. Co-owner of Man of the House.
Where you from originally?
I am originally from Mobile, Alabama.
Married? Kids?
I am single with one kid. Her name is Akira Lee, 3.
Tell me about your parents.
My parents are doing fine and they live in Alabama.
Do you have any siblings?
I have several siblings.
Tell me about your business, Man of the House.
We fix just about anything you need fixing in your home. The other owner is my brother, Latavious Graves.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the atmosphere more and the culture.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the traffic.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Genghis Grill.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Ross.
What community work do you do?
I try to help out anybody that seems to be in need.
What was the Last book that you read?
The last book that I read was The Quran.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Dracula.”
