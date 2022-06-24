Ashley Reed, 39, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights as a caterer.
What is your job title?
I am a customer service representative at Gila Corp. I also own a catering business called the Goodie Bar. I am also the floor manager at Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Longview, Texas.
Tell me about your family.
My parents retired here from the military.
Do you have any siblings?
I am the only child.
Married? Kids?
Yes, I am happily married. Together we have five children.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it has an upscale look. The area is more convenient, more laid back and has more options for food, entertainment and shopping.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Target.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
If you could bring something new to Harker Heights, what would it be?
More entertainment and food diversity to the area.
How long have you been catering?
I have been catering for 10 years.
What made you decide to cater?
Every time people came to my house and ate my cooking they always asked for my recipes so I was like I might as well start selling my food.
Where would I find your catering?
You can find me at Goodie Bar on Facebook and the phone number is 254-987-8120.
What community work do you do?
I help with distributing goods with my son’s organization called Ayden Dream. We pass out food, create entertainment, pass out hygiene bags and winter blankets.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Antlers.”
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “The Diary of Ellen Rimbauer.” I am currently still reading it.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself owning my own food truck for my business or my own storefront for Goodie Bar.
