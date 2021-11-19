Harker Heights
City facilities
All city facilities will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26.
Emergency services will remain open as usual.
The city’s library and Pet Adoption Center will reopen on Saturday.
Trash collection
There will be no trash pickup on Thanksgiving.
Trash routes will run one day late AFTER the Thanksgiving holiday through Saturday, Nov. 27. Thursday routes will be collected on Friday, and Friday routes will be collected on Saturday. All normally scheduled Saturday routes will remain unchanged and be collected on Saturday. Services will resume their normal schedule the week of Nov. 29.
Nolanville
City Hall and all other city facilities will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov 26.
Trash collection
There is no trash pickup on Thanksgiving. Trash routes will run one day late after the Thanksgiving holiday through Nov. 27.
