Updated: June 9, 2023 @ 8:07 pm
What is your job title? My job title is attorney at Portia Talley Law PLLC.
What does your firm do?
My law firm supports small businesses in Bell County.
Married? Kids?
I am married to John Talley and we have two daughters, Taliyah and Jasiri.
Where you from originally?
I am a military kid, so I claim Georgia, Louisiana and Texas.
What brought you to the area?
My dad retired from the military here, so we stayed here. I graduated from Ellison High School. My husband and I moved back here after we had our first child.
Do you have any siblings?
I have a brother; his name is Harrison Jones. He is the oldest.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I love taking my kids to the parks in Harker Heights and Killeen.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I don’t have any major complaints about Harker Heights. The city is small but not too small.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Bath and Body Works.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was written by my friend Jennifer Washington: “That One Time I Went to Jail.”
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “The Little Mermaid.”
What community work do you do?
I do a lot of community work with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Centex Area Alliance of Black School Educators and Free My City Outreach.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself as an electrical official. I want to serve my community and help our legislators get it right. I do a lot of advocacy for teachers, students. And business in my free time and as my job. I am passionate about implementing change as a servant leader.
