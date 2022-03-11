Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 26F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 26F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.