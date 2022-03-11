Reggie Harrell, 54, lives Harker Heights, works in Killeen
What is your job title? Director of Option House Emergency Youth Shelter. We are partners with Central Texas Youth Services.
What brought you to the area?
The military brought me here. I retired here and liked the area and decided to stay here.
Where you from originally?
Abilene, Texas.
Do you have any children? Married?
I have one son, aged 17, and I am not married.
Tell me about your parents.
Both of my parents are deceased.
Do you have any siblings?
I am number five out of six. Thomas, Ronnie, Danny, Phyllis, me and then Jackie.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the area, being a veteran. All the veteran services that I need are close by. For veterans, this area is ideal.
Where is your favorite place to shop?
My favorite place to shop at is Target.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Razzoo’s.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I think that they have too many restaurants. They also have a lack of entertainment.
What community work do you do?
With my job I do a lot of community work. We collaborate with the Killeen Independent School District; we make sure that the homeless kids are properly housed and have a safe place to go to. We donate to Goodwill, donate to Families in Crisis and other organizations.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “IT” in the movie theater. I haven’t really been out to the movies since COVID hit.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Take your time, have a plan and be safe.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself retired, relaxing and traveling.
