Nine residents played hosts to National Night Out block parties Tuesday in Harker Heights.
Harker Heights Police Department Community Services Officer Crystal Thomas reported there were supposed to have been 10 stops but there was one last-minute cancellation.
City Council members, city staff, first responders, police vehicles, fire department units, the Harker Heights Ghost Busters and the Harker Heights City Bus were divided into two routes to cover those residences that had previously signed up to host a location.
A large contingent of police and fire department first responders and emergency units made up both caravans that made their way across the city starting about 5:30 p.m.
One of the newer entries in the caravan were the Harker Heights Ghost Busters consisting of Target staff members Brandon Abrisio, Angleas Diaz and Jacob Feldman.
The locations and hosts included:
206 West Cardinal Lane- members of First United Methodist Church
304 Mary Jo Drive — Jimmy Tittle
521 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. — Big Oaks Mobile Home Park
1603 Citation Loop — Corey and Jen Johnson
2023 River Rock — Teresa Adams and Julia Hardwick
1100 Prospector Trail — Michael Poundstone
Quail Estates — Ray Nauta
Bella Vista Loop — Kimberly Beers
Iron Jacket Trail — Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann.
City Manager David Mitchell told the Herald, “This is a great turnout and it shows the passion people have for their neighborhoods and appreciation for the firemen/paramedics and police officers that serve our city.”
Mayor Spencer Smith and Pro Tem McCann presented proclamations, at each of their respective locations, expressing appreciation for those who participated as hosts for the National Night Out event.
First-time host Michael Poundstone on Prospector Trail was pleased with the turnout and receiving the proclamation, then told the crowd, “We’ll do this again next year and do it up right!”
Host Ray Nauta was the host at Quail Estates and had gathered a large group of residents from his neighborhood.
There were several vendors and even a mobile food truck serving doughnuts, which were taken advantage of by HHPD first responders.
The caravan twisted its way to 2023 River Rock where Teresa Adams and Julia Hardwick served as hosts with food, bounce houses and a large crowd in attendance.
Adams told the Herald this was her third time to host a block party. She said numbers were down this year but in 2021, about 200 people attended.
When asked by the Herald why she has hosted these block parties, she said, “People love it and it’s a great way of getting to know your neighbors. The kids love the police officers and the fire trucks and it’s a wonderful way for the community to come together.”
HHPD Chief of Police Betiale Hawkins, II, told the Herald at one of the stops, “It’s great to see these young kids out here.
They give us hugs and we give them gifts.”
“Building up our relationship with both the youth and older citizens is what this National Night Out event is all about.”
