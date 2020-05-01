Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this week announced a plan to safely reopen businesses across the state, but as of Thursday, it’s unclear how many local retailers will restart operations immediately.
Starting today, the new order gives retail stores, malls and movie theaters the option to open their doors when operating at 25% capacity.
According to Abbott, it is not possible to reopen everything at once in order to prevent a second, stronger wave of the virus.
“This strategic approach to opening the state of Texas prioritizes the health and safety of our communities and follows the guidelines laid out by our team of medical experts, Abbott said Monday.
For the past week, many Texas retailers have been offering limited contact-free shopping, as authorized by the governor on April 17.
In order to keep customers and employees safe, some Harker Heights stores, including Dick’s Sporting Goods, introduced “retail-to-go” operations last week. The modified shopping option is designed to restart the economy and limit the spread of COVID-19. Those operations were allowed beginning April 24, under and order by Gov. Abbott.
Similar to restaurant take-out, the system provides customers with services such as curbside and socially distanced to-go pickup. Some businesses also offer no-contact home deliveries of merchandise ordered online or over the phone.
The exact operation details, however, can vary by store.
As more establishments open to the public today, Abbott encouraged customers to follow additional safety guidelines such as masks and sanitation and appealed to people to continue using social distancing practices.
But how many Harker Heights businesses will actually open today is unclear.
On Thursday, the Five Below PR team said, “As of now, our stores in Texas still remain closed. Check our website for updates in the next week or so.”
According to its website, James Avery Jewelry is open for contactless, curbside pickup only.
The website noted that in order to keep staff and customers safe, all James Avery Jewelry stores are practicing social distancing and require associates to wear gloves and face masks. All staff members also undergo a health screening upon arrival to work.
Similar to the curbside pickup procedure at Dick’s, customers can park as close as possible to the store and call the store phone number. A valid photo I.D. as well as verification of make, model and color of the car and the license plate number are required for pick-up. After verification, a staff member can place the ordered item in the trunk or back seat.
Managers of the local Bed, Bath & Beyond were not able to be reached for a statement this week.
According to a company announcement of Bed Bath & Beyond, the temporary operations have been extended until at least May 16. However, the retailer has expanded its online operation system.
Irene Krzywonski, sales and inventory manager at Barnes & Noble, told the Herald the store delivers items curbside that are ordered by phone or online.
Krzywonski said response to the curbside service has been good. The store will continue the service but will not reopen May 1.
Denver Mattress allowed customers to come in and find the mattress they thought best for them thengave out directions to drive around to the back of the store where staff members took care of the loading process.
Abbott emphasized in his announcement that the new order only allows businesses to reopen, not requires them to.
While the governor’s latest order also includes movie theater, a reopening of Cinemark Harker Heights could not be confirmed.
Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said prior to the governor’s announcement that the company is working toward a mid-summer reopening.
According to latest information from Cinemark executives, the chain is planning to bring back employees and begin classic movie screenings in June.
Besides safety concerns, the lack of new movies is a reason for theaters to remain closed. Since the pandemic started, major studios have been delaying theatrical releases and sent a selection of movies directly to streaming platforms.
Additional to movie theaters and retail stores, Texas museums and libraries can also reopen if they follow 25% occupancy rules and enable all interactive features.
The city of Harker Heigthts announced this week that the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library would reopen to the public Monday on a limited basis. In-person checkout of books and materials will be available, but play areas will be closed and organized events remain canceled or conducted online only.
Herald correspondent Bob Massey contributed to this article.
