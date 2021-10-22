Whether you meet local hair stylist Donna Drummond at her place of business or away from it, her greeting is always warm and she always wears a smile. Get to know her, and you can’t help but admire that through all she has endured, she is still able to maintain that smile and her unfailing optimism.
Overcoming major obstacles is something she has more than a little experience with, right from the beginning.
Raised in a military family, Donna was born in Germany, the second of four children. At her birth it was discovered that she had a tumor growing in and around her spine, and she had her first surgery when she was only two weeks old. This would be the first of many surgeries she would have to endure.
What no one knew at the time was that she had lost sensation from the waist down, able to sense pressure but no pain, so when she stepped on a thorn at the age of three, the wound never healed. This would eventually lead to a diagnosis of osteomyelitis of the calcaneus, requiring many more surgeries and resulting at age 17 in an amputation of her right leg, just below the knee.
She, of course, didn’t let the amputation slow her down. In the hospital she had to learn to walk on the prosthesis, but initially wasn’t supposed to put more than five pounds of pressure on it. When a bed came open near a window, she began moving her things across the room to claim it.
“The doctor comes in, asks how I’m doing, and watches me move across the room,” she said. The doctor scolded her for walking on it too soon, but she got her window.
Even then, she remained happy and optimistic, earning her the nickname “Bright Eyes” by one of her nurses. “You get used to spending a lot of time in the hospital,” she said by way of explanation.
By this time, Donna and her family were living in Colorado, and she credits her parents with her can-do attitude and refusal to let the amputation hold her back. “My father always said, ‘You can either make excuses or make your way,’” she said. “My parents didn’t treat me any differently. I had to do all my chores and everything. I’m so thankful (my mother) made me cook and do the chores. She didn’t let me be the ‘poor little crippled girl.’”
Because they didn’t treat her differently, she said, “I didn’t know to be different.”
In the intervening years, Donna got married (and later divorced) and had two children, and while initially going to nursing school in college, she said she realized that wasn’t her calling and made the change to beauty school. “And I’ve never regretted it,” she said. “(It was) one of the best decisions I ever made.”
Donna and her daughter moved to Killeen in 2001, bought a home, and has lived and worked here ever since. She’s been working in Harker Heights exclusively now for eight years, and many, if not most, of her clients are ones that have followed her to the various salons where she has worked. It’s a loyal following, with some driving in from as far as an hour away.
“I enjoy my clients, you guys are my friends,” she said. “It’s more than just a job.”
Tragedy struck again when Donna was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017; she underwent chemotherapy and radiation therapy that same year. This was followed by a mastectomy in 2018, the same year that her father, who had Alzheimer’s disease and whom Donna had cared for in her home for two years, died. She had breast reconstruction surgery just last year.
Through all of this, Donna only missed four days of work. “I did learn to drink lots of water,” she said with a laugh, referencing a nasty kidney infection she had battled.
The chemotherapy had one unexpected side-effect: She developed drop foot, though the reason remains unknown. She had to wear a brace because of this, developing a sore on her left foot that only worsened over time and requiring yet another surgery just this summer. She still worked nearly every day, greeting everyone with her signature warmth and smile.
Donna credits her family and friends with much of her optimism (this support system, she said, has, “been such as blessing”), but also her faith. “It has pulled me through all of this,” she said. “(God) doesn’t give you more than you can handle. I live by that. He got me through this.”
Now Donna is looking forward to Thanksgiving, her favorite time of year because it brings friends and family together. The simple pleasures, she said, are everything.
“My life is a walking miracle and I’m so grateful for it,” she said. “It’s been an amazing ride.”
And she smiled.
