Pet Medical Center in Harker Heights held a celebration Saturday to mark its 20th anniversary.
“This is our 20th anniversary party in honor of the Feast of St. Francis, patron saint of animals,” said veterinarian Dr. Jeff Jones.
The event opened at 10 a.m. with a blessing of the animals, which Jones said was performed by Father Verchand Lakra of St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church.
“We do a blessing of the animals every year,” explained hospital manager Samantha Marietta, “but the extra stuff is more so the (anniversary celebration) side of the business.”
After the blessing, the event provided food and entertainment for the dozens of children and adults who attended, many of whom had brought their pets to the celebration.
A table was set up with several trays of barbecue, and Cupcake Avenue cupcake truck, as well as a lemonade stand and cotton candy stand manned by clinic staff, were also on hand for those with a sweet tooth. Everything could be taken to the large tents that were provided for shade.
The Billy Holt Band provided live music at the event. Copilot Academy dog trainers were on hand to both visit and provide information, along with Brandi Lyn Photography, which provided pet photo opportunities.
The clinic gave away educational information along with free dog toys and cat treats. There were also balloon animals, again provided by staff, and a large bounce house for children.
Lew Stubbs of Harker Heights brought his black Russian terrier, Nik, to the event.
“We’re local and knew there was a blessing. We wanted to come by, show our support, and let Nik meet some friends,” he said.
Marietta said that the pandemic brought with it a decided uptick in pet adoptions, leaving many veterinary clinics short-staffed and many more to close. And some, like Pet Medical Center, have been busy with the huge influx of new patients. All of this made the celebration more important than ever.
“The last year and half has been rough (on communities),” she said. “We wanted to celebrate our anniversary and give something fun for the community, as well.”
The event, she said, was a way to let people know, “We’re here for the community, the pets in the community, if anyone needs us.”
