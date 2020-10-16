Long lines have been the rule during the first three days of early voting at the Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center.
Computer problems, COVID-related precautions and an unusually long ballot for the Nov. 3 election have resulted in large crowds of voters since the polls first opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
John and Maria Idoux, of Belton, waited in line at the polling station in Harker Heights for four hours on Wednesday to take advantage of early voting.
“They had a couple of machines down,” Maria Idoux said just before noon, when she and her husband were still in line outside the Harker Heights Recreation Center at 307 Millers Crossing. “One is up now, so it should go faster.”
Harker Heights City Council candidate Jeff Harris said that two data entry computers at the polling site had gone out, which had caused some delays, but by 11:45 they were up and running and people were voting again.
At least 200 people were still in line shortly before noon.
“The citizens have really taken it well, practicing social distancing,” Harris said, adding that he was at the Harker Heights polling location all day Tuesday, assisting voters, including those who are disabled. “They’ve been patient.”
Tennie Stamper, spokesperson for the polling site, confirmed the computer issue, describing it as a “fluke.”
“Probably the whole process was 35-40 minutes,” Stamper said shortly before noon. “We’re up and running.”
Stamper also confirmed that voters had been in line for up to four hours.
“By tonight, they probably won’t have to stand in line for more than two hours,” Stamper said. “They’re so positive and happy to be voting.”
Paul Stokke, of Harker Heights, had been in line for about an hour and 35 minutes, as of just before noon.
“It’s warm, but not too bad,” Stokke said. “Very little shade.”
The Harker Heights polling site — one of six early voting locations across the county — had strong turnout each of the first two days, with 670 ballots cast Wednesday and 583 on Tuesday. Long lines were visible outside the Recreation Center on Thursday. Other county locations reported long lines and long wait times as well.
Including mail-in ballots, Bell County recorded 12,256 ballots cast for the first two days of early voting. The county’s first-day total was 6,097 ballots, which was solid, but far short of the record of 9,101 ballots, set in 2016.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn, who originally claimed the county had record-breaking early voting numbers, said lower turnout could be attributed to COVID-19 measures.
“We had a significant turnout on the first day of early voting and I think that is historically the pattern,” Blackburn said Wednesday. “We did assess last night if there were measures we could take and still maintain the COVID protocols that we are also required to maintain. I think that is a contributing factor to many of the lines, that we don’t have as many lines in the voting precinct areas as we would otherwise because of the COVID-19 protocols.”
According to the county’s elections department, there are 215,379 registered voters in the county.
Early voting continues through Oct. 30 statewide.
Following is a list of locations and voting times in Bell County. Registered voters who live in the county may vote at any of the six locations.
Bell County locations
Killeen — Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive
Killeen — Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Harker Heights — Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
Belton — Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave.
Temple — Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave.
Salado — Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach
Dates and times
Oct. 13 — Oct. 16: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 17: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 19 — Oct. 23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 26 — Oct. 30: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ballots by mail can still be requested by sending applications to Bell County Elections Department, P.O. Box 1629, Belton, Texas 76513.
Applications must be received by close of business Oct. 23.
