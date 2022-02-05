Tomeka Abner, 45, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights for the Killeen Independent School District.
Where are you from originally?
DeRidder, Louisiana.
What brought you to the area?
The military.
Tell me about your family.
My dad is from Chicago (Pastor Herbert March); however, he currently lives in Mineral Wells, Texas. My mom is originally from Mississippi moved to Louisiana at age 17 and moved to Copperas Cove two years ago to be close to her children.
Do you have any siblings?
I have a total of five siblings: four brothers — one deceased — and one sister. I am the second to the oldest.
Married? Kids?
Divorced. I have five children. Delonte, 29, married to Tempest; Chase, 21; Constance, 18, married to Zerayvoun; Chance, 15 and Caleb 11.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
What I like about Harker Heights is the diversity.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t really anything that I really dislike about Harker Heights.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Target.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
A youth center with arcades.
If you could bring anything new to Harker Heights, what would it be?
A nice Cajun restaurant like mine. “A Louisiana woman with a broad sense of taste.”
What community work do you do?
I work as a praise dance teacher and children’s choir teacher at my church, Westside Baptist Church.
I also mentor young girls in the area and help organizations in the local food kitchens by donating and cooking food that these organizations feed to the homeless programs.
What advice would you give your younger self?
My advice would be, don’t worry, life happens; it will all work out in the end.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself owning my own Cajun restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.