What was looking like a solid option for funding a pool to reimburse cities impacted by the 100%state veterans property tax exemption is on shaky ground right now.
That change in potential funding drew comments at Tuesday’s Harker Heights City Council meeting.
Several city leaders made the trip the state Capitol on Monday to testify before the House Ways and Means Committee in support of House Bill 1613, which would provide assistance to taxing entities disproportionately impacted by the tax exemption.
Heights is severely impacted, losing about $3.2 million to the state-mandated exemption this year — without any state reimbursement.
During the Citizen Comments portion of the meeting, resident Howard Arey — who also made the trip to Austin in support of state Rep. Hugh Shine’s HB 1613 — drew attention to a new Legislative Budget Board analysis that drastically reduces the bill’s anticipated funding numbers.
Shine, R-Temple, said previously that his bill would be funded by sales tax on vendors doing business on the state’s military installations — both in person and online.
He anticipated the funding pool would amount to up to $300 million per biennium, or about $140 million to $150 million per year, based on figures from the state comptroller’s office.
But on Tuesday, Arey noted that the LBB’s latest figures put the pool at $46 million per biennium — not enough to fund the cities that would qualify for the reimbursement.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said later Tuesday that he, Mayor Spencer Smith and City Manager David Mitchell made the Austin trip, as did Arey, a Harker Heights veteran and business owner.
Sixteen people testified in person favoring the bill, and one testified as neutral, Bark said.
Eleven others submitted their support online, Bark said.
Bark said via email, “It was impressive to me to see folks from Bell County, Lampasas County and Coryell County.
On hand were mayors from Nolanville, Harker Heights, Belton and Cibolo, near San Antonio.
Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle was also present, as was Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah and retired Maj. Gen. Ayala of the Texas Military Mayors Committee.
In his comments just prior to the end of the meeting, Mitchell noted that testimony before the House Ways and Means Committee was supposed to start at 10 a.m., but it didn’t begin until 8 a.m.
During his comments to the council, Arey said he was struck by the fact that one city representative after another testified in Austin that their cities were having to pass on the cost of the exempted tax revenue to their other residents.
Arey said he found it hard to believe that Harker Heights was the only city that didn’t have to do so.
In his submitted comments to the House committee, Arey requested that the bill be amended so any Texas reimbursement is counted as property tax revenue for the calculation of the voter-approval property tax rate.
Heights officials have maintained that they have absorbed the loss in property tax revenue, but the lost revenue translates into programs and projects the city can’t afford to tackle.
The Legislative Budget Board’s report, released Sunday, notes that reducing from 2% to 1% the level of lost tax revenue needed to qualify for state assistance would add 500 taxing entities relative to current law.
Shine told local representatives that he would continue to look for ways to make up the needed funding.
He will be speaking to the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce during a breakfast meeting Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.