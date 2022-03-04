Lynda Nash, who represents Place 4 on the Harker Heights City Council, was elected as Bell County’s new Democratic Party chair on Tuesday.
Nash, who was unopposed for the seat, received 8,485 votes from residents who voted in the Democratic Primary.
Nash, who is vice chair of the Bell County Democratic Party, will take over the chairmanship in July, succeeding Chris Rosenberg of Belton, who did not seek reelection.
Nash was elected to the Harker Heights City Council in December 2021, winning a close runoff against Terry Delano.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark last month said the city’s charter does not preclude a council member from simultaneously holding the chairmanship of a county political party.
Nash plans to hold listening tour event from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Food Truck Park, 202 N. Main St. in Nolanville.
The event was originally planned for last weekend at the same location but was postponed because of inclement weather.
It is the second time Nash has had to postpone a planned event by a week due to weather conditions.
Nash kicked off the listening tour in Killeen on Feb. 19 after a week’s delay, and held a second event on Feb. 22 in Temple.
OTHER WINNERS
Two other local residents came out on top in Tuesday’s primary election.
Mack Latimer of Belton was elected as the new chairman of the Bell County Republican Party, garnering 10,561 votes, or just over 61% of the votes cast Tuesday, to 6,748, or about 39% for Jeffery Ware of Temple.
Latimer will succeed longtime party chair Nancy Boston of Salado, who has held the post for more than 30 years. Boston did not seek another term.
Also Tuesday, Stacey Wilson of Harker Heights secured the Democratic nomination for Precinct 2 Bell County commissioner, receiving 2,781 votes in her unopposed race.
Wilson, who lost a runoff election last year for the Place 5 seat on the Harker Heights City Council, will face incumbent Republican Bobby Whitson for the seat in November.
Whitson, of Salado, garnered 4,654 votes in his unopposed reelection bid for the GOP nomination.
