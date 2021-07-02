Magic was in the air during the David G. Wonders magic show in activity room A at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library on Wednesday.
Professional magician and author David Gish performed magic tricks, told jokes, and employed a bit of ventriloquism to entertain more than 60 children and adults during two magic shows at the library.
Gish, a 35-year veteran of Magical Entertainment, performs for office parties, birthdays, fairs and festivals. He performed magic shows to entertain service members during an 18-month assignment as a contractor in Afghanistan and was presented with two appreciation awards for his efforts.
Gish said he started doing magic in 1979 as part of a children’s ministry and moved to secular entertainment in 1982.
“I delivered balloons in different costumes and was doing birthday parties and stuff like that, and it’s just grown from there,” Gish said.
Gish said what piqued his interest in magic was teaching lessons while performing the tricks, but it has its limitations. For example, he does not emphasize messaging now as he did during his past performances.
“When you use magic for a message, sometimes the magic draws attention away from the very message that you’re trying to promote,” Gish said. “You’re trying to teach them something, and they’re wondering how you did that trick.”
Gish said he performed fewer than a dozen shows in the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but business has picked up with the loosening of restrictions.
“Days off right now are few and far between because I’m doing libraries and daycares, and daycares have scheduled field trips, so they bring me in and count that as a field trip without having to carry the kids off anywhere,” Gish said. “It’s a win, win.”
Gish referred to his type of presentation as parlor magic. Parlor magic is generally performed for a larger audience and does not require expensive large-scale props or equipment.
“I call it parlor magic; I’ve only got a couple of illusions,” Gish said. “Most everything I need will fit in a small cart, and most of it I could work out in the middle of the street if I wanted to.”
Gish said he enjoyed performing at renaissance festivals, but most of his performances now are directed toward children.
“Most of our audiences tend to be younger,” Gish said. “It’s just something I love doing ... One of my favorite things about working for Tiny Tots is little kids a lot of times will come up and give you a hug after the show, and that’s one of the most gratifying things to me.”
Gish said his next performance would be at Fort Hood on Friday.
Heights children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller said the magic show provided an escape from everything like the pandemic that has prevented the library from hosting in-person events.
“(Magic show) is one of our first programs that we’ve been able to do in person,” Rossmiller said. “And it is a way to get the kids to come into the library.”
Rossmiller said Lisa Youngblood, the library’s director, was responsible for inviting Gish to perform.
“She has worked with him in the past and thought that the kids would absolutely love him for a summer program,” Rossmiller said.
In addition to hosting the magic show, Rossmiller and her staff of library volunteers greeted community members as they arrived and invited them to join the library’s summer reading program.
“It’s a great way to get to families that may not use the library in a traditional sense, but perhaps we can convince them otherwise once they are here,” Rossmiller said.
Rossmiller said events like these are an excellent opportunity to promote a love of reading in children.
“Once you’re able to get a book in a child’s hands and they can explore that adventure, that fantasy, that comes along with reading, it’s life-changing,” Rossmiller said. “We want to encourage that because we know there are some hesitant readers, and we want to reach out and encourage them.”
Rossmiller said magic is like books in that they give people wonder.
“It’s similar in that aspect to books,” Rossmiller said. “It’s something that it’s nice to settle in and see the illusion and let yourself escape, and just enjoy and have some fun.”
Rossmiller said the next major event would be Pirate Day on July 7 and will feature pirate-themed crafts and games throughout the library.
Harker Heights resident Heather Hollis, 14, accompanied her 8-year-old cousin Zavier Strader to the magic show.
“My little cousin is really into science and magic things, so we came along with him,” Hollis said.
Hollis said she had only seen one magic show in elementary school, which fellow students performed.
“I haven’t seen a lot of magic, but I think it’s really cool; all the illusions,” Hollis said. “I don’t really have any expectations, but I think it’s going to be really cool.”
“I’ve been to the circus but never to a magic show,” Strader said.
Strader said he was unsure if he liked magic since he had never seen any performed but decided to give this show a chance.
Lariza Lozano, a 12-year-old Harker Heights resident, said she tagged along with friends and had never been to a magic show before. She also did not know what to expect at the show.
“I don’t hate magic; I just have never been to a magic show before,” Lozano said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.