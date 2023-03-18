About 150 guests at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Library were treated to a colorful magic show Wednesday, complete with bubbles, as magician Jeff Hapke brought his best to entertain the crowd.

Hapke was scheduled for two shows, and both were well attended. Most of the children were seated on the floor and could see every move, but couldn’t figure out how he did his tricks.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.