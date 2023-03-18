About 150 guests at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Library were treated to a colorful magic show Wednesday, complete with bubbles, as magician Jeff Hapke brought his best to entertain the crowd.
Hapke was scheduled for two shows, and both were well attended. Most of the children were seated on the floor and could see every move, but couldn’t figure out how he did his tricks.
He asked for assistance from several audience members as he made things disappear and reappear.
He began by trying to tie his tie. It changed shapes, changed colors, even changed lengths. In the end, he was sporting a very crisp bow tie.
He had balloons, then he didn’t, then he made animals from the balloons. The crowd went wild. Eyes wend wide and some could be seen turning to each other and asking, “How’d he do that?”
For almost an hour, Hapke enchanted the crowd with many sleight of hand tricks and illusions that left many in the crowd wondering.
Near the end of his show, he began to blow bubbles and caused the creations to catch the light. As they floated in front of him, their iridescent reflection was also magic.
In one last trick, Hapke pulled an actual rabbit out of his black silk top hat and the crowd went wild.
As the children clapped and shouted to each other, Erica Rossmiller, Children’s Librarian, helped them to form a line to wait their turn to pet Hapke’s rabbit and take pictures.
“That was the best magic show I’ve been to,” said 4-year-old Robin Scennor. Her mother laughed and said, “I don’t think we’ve ever been to a magic show.”
The Harker Heights library has a multitude of programs, in-person and virtual, to engage patrons, no matter their age.
Go to the library’s website or Facebook page for more information.
