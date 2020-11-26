A Harker Heights man remained in Bell County Jail on Wednesday after he was arrested and charged with arson in connection with a fire involving a house under construction in Nolanville on Sunday night.
Willie Lee Williams, 75, was arrested without incident and charged with arson, a second-degree felony, in relation to a fire that occurred on Horatio Street in Nolanville, near Warriors Path.
Williams’ bond was set at $150,000 by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.
A structure fire involving a house under construction occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Horatio Street in Nolanville.
Harker Heights police units were in the area and observed the suspect vehicle leaving the scene with visible fire coming from a house under construction, according to a news release from Bell County officials.
This incident was the seventh fire involving houses under construction in the area since Aug. 17, according to the release.
To date, investigators have officially determined the cause of three of the fires to be intentional:
Aug. 24, 2020 – 1909 High Ridge Trail.
Nov. 13, 2020 – 2138 Mercer St.
Nov. 22, 2020 – 1921 Horatio St.
An investigation was initiated by the Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Harker Heights Fire Marshal’s Office, Nolanville Police Department, Harker Heights Police Department, the Bell County Organized Crime Task Force, the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety Tech Unit, and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, according to the release.
The dates and locations of all seven fires in the Nolanville and Harker Heights areas are as follows:
Aug. 17 in the 2100 block of Mercer Street in Nolanville
Aug. 24 in the 1900 block of High Ridge Trail in Harker Heights
Aug. 31 in the 1300 block of Torino Street in Harker Heights
Oct. 11 near the intersection of Cedar Knob and Torino Street in Harker Heights
Nov. 3 in the 2100 block of Mercer Street in Nolanville
Nov. 13 in the 2100 block of Mercer Street in Nolanville
Nov. 22 in the 1900 block of Horatio Street in Nolanville
Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt and fellow fire investigators were working to eliminate any and all possible causes of the fires before labeling anything arson.
They had eliminated lightning and electrical as possible accidental causes.
