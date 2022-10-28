There are no city or school board races on the local ballot, but Harker Heights residents are being asked to decide if misdemeanor marijuana possession should be decriminalized within city limits.
The proposed city ordinance on the Nov. 8 ballot began as a petition earlier this year.
By June 14, the city secretary had verified 1,018 signatures asking that the measure be approved by the City Council or taken to the voters.
The Harker Heights City Council voted down the proposed ordinance in July, which sent the measure to the November ballot. A similar measure is on the ballot in Killeen.
According to the Harker Heights city government, however, it may not matter if it passes — Heights police will still be following state law.
Jerry Bark, assistant city manager for the city of Harker Heights, issued the following statement regarding the ordinance:
“The State of Texas sets the laws concerning marijuana use. The City must follow all laws of the State. Even if this ordinance is approved by the citizens, the City’s Police Department must continue to enforce all State laws. The appropriate avenue to address issues related to drug enforcement is at the State not the local level.”
Additionally, Harker Heights City Councilman Michael Blomquist told the Herald in a request for comment on Friday that there is an issue of legality in approving an ordinance that directly contradicts state and local law.
In Killeen, voices were heard from both sides of the spectrum, and three councilmen — Ramon Alvarez, Ken Wilkerson and Riakos Adams — signed the petition in Killeen.
At the July 29 Harker Heights City Council meeting to decide whether to pass the ordinance or move it onto the ballot, proponents were quoted as saying that marijuana has health benefits.
“Medical research has shown that marijuana is a treatment without as many side effects and I think is a viable alternative for veterans,” resident Charles Wilson said.
On the other side, resident Joe Hogan told council members, “Some studies say that marijuana is a gateway for hard drug abuse and some do not. I say why take the chance? I ask that you disapprove this resolution.”
Even if the ordinance passes next month, nothing is certain. Both the Killeen and Harker Heights city council have the power to pass an ordinance effectively negating the ordinances, though Blomquist pointed out that this may draw both ire and lawsuits.
The proposed decriminalization ordinance in Heights prohibits city police officers from issuing citations or making arrests for Class A or B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses except in limited circumstances, prohibit Class C citations for drug paraphernalia in lieu of a possession of marijuana charge, and prohibits the use of city funds or personnel to perform testing to confirm whether a substance meets the legal definition of marijuana except in limited circumstances.
