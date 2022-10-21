LOCAL GOVERNMENT

A pair of forums on marijuana laws are scheduled in Killeen this weekend.

One forum is on Saturday at Lions Club Park Senior Center, where a “Vote Yes Panel” of Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson, Julie Oliver of Ground Game Texas and Louie Minor, a candidate for Bell County Commissioners Court, and a “Vote No Panel” of Killeen Councilman Jose Segarra, Killeen school board member Oliver Mintz and Chris Bray, who is running for the same Precinct 4 Bell County Commission seat as Minor, are scheduled to participate.

