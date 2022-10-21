A pair of forums on marijuana laws are scheduled in Killeen this weekend.
One forum is on Saturday at Lions Club Park Senior Center, where a “Vote Yes Panel” of Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson, Julie Oliver of Ground Game Texas and Louie Minor, a candidate for Bell County Commissioners Court, and a “Vote No Panel” of Killeen Councilman Jose Segarra, Killeen school board member Oliver Mintz and Chris Bray, who is running for the same Precinct 4 Bell County Commission seat as Minor, are scheduled to participate.
That forum is scheduled for 1 to 3:30 p.m. at 1700 East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Another forum is scheduled for Sunday at Green Avenue Playground to discuss Proposition A — the initiative to decriminalize marijuana in Killeen. A similar measure is on the Harker Heights ballot in the Nov. 8 election.
“Listen to the details about what your vote on the marijuana items mean to you and the city,” former Killeen City Councilwoman Mellisa Brown posted on the Herald’s Facebook page. “Ask questions, give your opinion, listen to people who will explain their position on why voters should say ‘yes’ or ‘no.’”
Brown said she chose that location for two reasons.
“It’s directly across the street from the free clinic, so a lot of people know that general vicinity. We wanted to do it in north Killeen. I also want to bring attention to some of the other issues with the city.”
That includes unsafe conditions at Green Avenue Playground.
“The city, right now, has that whole pavilion chained off and padlocked,” Brown said. “There’s no place for anyone to sit. It’s supposed to be a playground for kids to play.”
The other panel members are Leo Gukeisen, Louie Minor, Chris Bray and David Bass.
The forum is planned for 4 to 6 p.m. at Green Avenue Playground, 717 N. 2nd St.
Voting “Yes” for Proposition A means decriminalizing up to 4 ounces of marijuana in Harker Heights, and the same in Killeen.
