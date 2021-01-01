Out-of-towners were among the many scurrying in and out of stores in the Market Heights Shopping Center in Harker Heights Saturday.
One couple even drove from San Saba, some 70 miles, to go specifically to Target, only to come up empty-handed with what they went there for.
“I was looking for booties, like the shoes,” said Leanna McKamie. “There weren’t any that I particularly wanted, but obviously, the day after Christmas, the selection is not superb right now, and since I don’t wear size 11 shoes, it didn’t work out great.”
Jairus McKamie, Leanna’s husband, said the Target in Harker Heights is the closest to San Saba.
“She was wanting to go to Target, so we came to Target,” he said.
Leanna McKamie said it is not typical for her and her husband to shop on the day after Christmas.
“Normally, we’re with family or something,” she said. “But, we happened to not be doing that today, and I said, ‘Hey, I want some shoes.’”
The McKamies noted that foot traffic in the store was not necessarily heavy, but there appeared to be someone on every aisle they walked down.
Getting ready to go into the stores were Heights resident Raquel Peterson and her two daughters, along with her mother-in-law, Dana Labelle, visiting from California, who was part of the girls’ Christmas gift.
“They got their grandparents for Christmas,” Peterson said.
“We’re going to go to Target,” Labelle said. “We’re going to go to Ross and Carter’s and anywhere else before my husband tells me ‘No.’”
Labelle said going shopping on the day after Christmas is a traditional activity for her.
“Normally, I do,” she said. “And, I buy Christmas stuff for next year.”
Dec. 26 is known as Boxing Day. The Associated Press reported in 2018 that the day is a secular holiday celebrated in places such as England, Australia and Canada.
Gregory Katz reported that no one seems to know the true origin of the holiday.
“Perhaps the most widely held understanding of its origins comes from the tradition of wealthier members of society giving servants and tradesmen a so-called Christmas Box containing money and gifts on the day after Christmas,” the article said.
The day has evolved into a day of relaxation, indulgence and shopping, the Associated Press reported.
