Master Gardener Wayne Schirner from the Bell County Master Gardner Association told a crowd of about 40 potential gardners who had come to listen that, “Spring gardening starts now.”
“I’ve been gardening for 65 years,” Schirner said. “I remember watching my grandmother, as a five-year-old, work the soil and tend to her vegetable garden.”
Tasked with hoeing the rows, pulling weeds and keeping up with the countless chores it took to keep it looking and yielding good produce that made the young boy realize, he didn’t like weeding or hoeing.
“It was hard work,” Schirner said as the class chuckled.
Nevertheless, the young man continued to experiment with plants and became an avid gardener as an adult.
Schirner’s solution to the tedious tasks in the garden that he pondered in the 1980s and discovered a theory by Max Bartholomew.
Square foot gardening is all about producing lucious vegetables, beautiful flowers and fresh herbs with no digging, weeding, thinning or all-at-once harvesting.
Schirner explained the theory of square foot gardening as he gave a slide presentation on the key points and included photos of his own gardening experiences.
“I’ve tried this method everywhere I’ve lived. It worked in New York, it worked in Virginia, it worked in Nebraska, it worked in Washington, and it works in Belton, Texas,” Schirner said.
For an hour or so, the class sat rapt as he showed the simple premise of Bartholomew’s program by using a planting mixture that contains no soil and can be done in raised beds or containers. The handouts Schirner provided were prepared by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office and gave a very comprehensive vegetable garden planting guide.
“So you see,” said Schirner, “Spring gardening starts now.”
Part of the information that he shared with the class was how imperfect the soil in Texas is and how difficult it is to maintain a healthy vegetable garden with the Texas climate. The soil east of I-35 is “black gumbo,” mostly clay and difficult to amend to be what it takes to grow a great garden. The soil west of I-35, as many of you know, is mostly clay and rock, Schirner said. Several participants smiled and nodded in agreement.
“And, the temperatures in Texas,” Shirner said. “In the winter, it can be anywhere from 6 to 60 degrees, in the summer it’s 60 to 106 degrees.” He pointed out that the spread in temperatures gives a gardener in this area two growing seasons — spring and fall.
Following his presentation, Schirner answered questions from the audience but made sure to extend an invitation to the second annual Outdoor and Science Expo which is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Harker Heights Library Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail.
According to officials last year’s event drew a crowd of over 300. Some of the participants expected to participate are Texas A&M Forest Service, Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.