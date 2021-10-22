The Mayborn Science Theater on the campus of Central Texas College will host some Halloween fun on Saturday, October 23 with Epically Scary Eve. The event opens at 4 p.m. and features vendors, food, games, trunk-or-treat, a costume contest, laser light shows and a showing of the film “Rocky Horror Picture Show” with a live shadow cast.
The event serves as a fundraiser for the Epically Geeky Expo (EGX) scholarship fund through the CTC Foundation. All activities except the costume contest, laser shows and movie will be held outside in the Mayborn Science Theater parking lot and adjacent area. Games will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. and the vendor and food booths are open from 4 to 9 p.m. Various CTC academic and student services departments will host the Trunk-or-Treat activity from
4 to 8 p.m. Kids can stop by a variety of decorated cars to trick-or-treat for candy and prizes.
Halloween-themed laser light shows are at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are $7 for those age 14 and older, $6 for ages 13 and under and free for Mayborn Science Theater members. A costume contest for kids and adults will be from 7:30 to 9 p.m. inside the Mayborn Science Theater. The theater doors then open at 9:30 p.m. for seating of “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Members of the Waco Civic Theatre will act as the shadow cast during the movie. Tickets are $10 and Mayborn Science Theater members and CTC students will be admitted for half-price.
For more information about Epically Scary Eve events and activities, visit https://www.starsatnight.org/epically-geeky-expo-egx/ or email ctc.geek@ctcd.edu. Vendor pace is still available. If interested submit the online request form at https://ctc4.me/EpicallyScary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.